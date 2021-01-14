Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of the Boxster With This Special Edition Model

The Porsche Boxster is one of the most iconic sportscars out there and the German carmaker is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a special edition model - the Boxster 25 years. This limited edition model will be restricted to only 1,250 units worldwide and is based on the GTS 4.0 model. The Porsche Boxster 25 years has several design elements that nods back to the original Boxster concept car that was first showcased at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show. It eventually went into production in 1996 and is currently in its forth generation with over 3.57 lakh units sold worldwide.

Incidentally, the first-gen Boxster shared its front-end design with the 996 generation 911. One of the most striking features of the Boxster 25 years have to be the fact that it has reinterpreted the Neodyme color, a copper-like shimmering brown, that was used on the original 1993 concept car as a contrast to the base silver metallic color. This new special edition model uses it on the front apron, side air intakes with the mono bar, the 20-inch alloy wheels and for the lettering of the name as well. The windscreen surround is finished in a contrasting black color while the fuel-cap and the tail pipes for the sport exhaust system come in a high-gloss aluminum finish.

On the inside, this special edition Boxster gets a Bordeaux leather interior with a red fabric convertible top, again harking back to the original concept. The convertible soft-top even bears an embossed 'Boxster 25' lettering on it. You can also opt for the interiors and soft-top to be finished in black. The Boxster 25 also additionally gets an interior package in Aluminium, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with "Boxster 25" lettering and the heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Porsche Boxster 25 years is powered by a 4-litre flat six, naturally aspirated engine that produces 394hp. Porsche is offering both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission with the Boxster 25. A naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox - things unimaginable in 2021 - but we are glad that Porsche is still making them. Also, there wouldn't been a better homage to the original B0xster 25 years ago if this was any bit different.

Porsche claims that the Boxster 25 has a top-speed of 293 kph. When paired with the PDK gearbox and the standard Sport Chrono package, it can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds. Some other mechanical highlights include Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), which is 10 millimetres lower, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential.

