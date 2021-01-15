Porsche Sold Over 20,000 Units Of The Taycan Electric Car In 2020 Alone

As car manufacturers and policy makers keep on pushing for electric mobility, electric vehicles are actually gaining traction gradually across the world. In 2020 itself, more than half the total number of cars sold in Norway were EVs whereas ICE-powered cars were at a minority. Several other countries too have been posting about increasing sale of EVs and that's greatly positive going ahead. Interestingly, Porsche have just announced that they sold 20,015 units of the Taycan all-electric car in 2020 alone.

When mainstream carmakers debut their EVs, it is fairly normal. However, when Porsche announced their plans for the all-electric Taycan, the world did stand up and take notice. A Porsche electric car obviously had a lot of high expectations riding on it. And it seems that the Porsche Taycan has really delivered on that front. It also must be taken into account that Porsche managed this despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It must also be taken into account that like all other manufacturers, Porsche too had to shut all production activities for 6 weeks during the lockdown. From January to June 2020, Porsche sold 4480 units of the Taycan, while 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months. In a period of the first 9 months of 2020, Porsche thus sold almost 11,000 units of the Taycan. The next 9,000 units were sold in just the three remaining months of the year. That shows how strongly demand for the Taycan has been growing over time.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said,

"The coronavirus crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole. Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand - all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times."

As a matter of fact, the Porsche Taycan is headed to India as well. The Taycan is powered by two permanently excited synchronous electric motor that put out a maximum power of 600hp. The Taycan has a range of over 500km, thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. As for charging, the Taycan comes with fast charging capabilities which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. 0-100 kph sprint time for the Porsche Taycan takes just 3.5 seconds.

