Volvo’s Most Sold Truck Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

Time to celebrate! It has been 30 years since Volvo Trucks introduced the Volvo FH, the company’s most sold truck ever. From its start, Volvo’s flagship model has been characterized by its distinctive exterior and interior design, superb driver comfort and technically advanced efficiency and safety solutions.

Volvo FH is one of the industry’s most successful models ever with nearly 1.4 million trucks sold, in around 80 markets all over the world. New from the wheels up, offering excellent driveability and fuel efficiency, the Volvo FH quickly came to represent a completely new standard in truck driving when it was launched in 1993. 30 years later, Volvo FH is truly iconic.

A groundbreaking innovation leader from the beginning

Volvo FH has been and remains an innovation leader. It was launched with a totally new chassis, using a design that facilitated flexible solutions for different transport applications. The groundbreaking driveline had a completely new 12 litre engine (16 litre for the Volvo FH16) and the all-new cab offered outstanding aerodynamics and driver comfort.

The innovations have continued through the years, always with the Volvo values of safety, quality and care for the environment as the starting point. Innovation milestones over the past three decades include the driver’s airbag, the automated gearbox solution I-Shift and Volvo Dynamic Steering, which provides effortless steering and great manoeuvrability.

On the exterior design side, the rear-view mirrors with a unique slim design that gives better direct vision for the driver, and the V shaped headlamps, offering both improved visibility and comfort for the driver while giving the truck its distinctive appearance, are two examples of how Volvo technology and design are used to add valuable benefits for the driver.