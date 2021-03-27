Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Facelift Spied Overseas; India-Bound In 2022

Volkswagen launched the Tiguan AllSpace in India earlier last year and now, fresh spy images of a facelift for the Tiguan AllSpace has surfaced on the internet. Now the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was obviously due a makeover after the carmaker updated the 5-seater Tiguan back in 2020. These images give us a detailed look at the complete exterior design and the changes that have been made to the Tiguan AllSpace, some of them obviously inspired by the standard five-seater Tiguan SUV.

There are two variants of the Tiguan AllSpace that have been spied. One of them looks the the standard model while the other could be a top-spec R trim. Revisions to face include revised headlamps that are much sleeker than before with new LED DRLs and a reworked grille as well. The lower bumper too has been completely changes for a more sportier look. In profile, the Tiguan AllSpace features more prominent lines and at the rear, there's revised LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper as well.

The top-spec R Trim differentiates itself with body-coloured bumpers and skirts, larger alloy wheels, and sporty embellishments on the bumpers. Although we do not get a glimpse inside the cabin of the Tiguan AllSpace facelift in these images, we expect it will be similar to the 5-seater Tiguan and few in number. Updates to the interior of the 5-seater Tiguan included a new steering wheel, a larger infotainment display, and touch-based climate controls. We expect similar updates for its larger sibling as well.

Just as the standard Tiguan facelift is headed to India very soon this year, we expect the Tiguan AllSpace facelift to make it to our shores by next year as well. Under the hood, however, it will continue to be a petrol-only SUV. That means it will continue to be powered by the same 190hp/320Nm 2.0-litre TSI engine as before, mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. There is still sometime before Volkswagen officially reveals the Tiguan AllSpace facelift globally.

Back here in India, VW sold out all 1,000 units of the pre-facelift Tiguan AllSpace by the end of 2020, along with the T-Roc. The carmaker recently announced that the second batch of the imported pre-facelift model will be re-introduced soon. The second batch of the Tiguan Allspace will be priced at INR 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version is likely to arrive by 2022 after its unveiling, probably by the end of this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source]