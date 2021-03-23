Production-Spec Volkswagen Taigun Global Debut On March 31, 2021

Just days after Skoda globally unveiled the Kushaq in India, Volkswagen have announced that they will be revealing the productions-spec Taigun compact-SUV on March 31, 2021. Volkswagen first previewed the Taigun at the 2020 Auto Expo and it already seemed production-ready back then. Just as we saw with the Skoda Kushaq, the final production-spec Volkswagen Taigun will be pretty similar to the previously previewed model. Here’s what you need to know about the VW’s upcoming SUV.

The Volkswagen Taigun, just like the Kushaq, will be underpinned by VW Group's MQB-A0-IN platform. It has been specifically developed for India with a very high levels of localization. Being based on the same platform, the Taigun should be identical to the Kushaq in terms of dimensions. That means it will measure about 4.2 meters in length and will have a 2.6 meter wheelbase. Although the wheelbase is the longest in the segment, the Taigun will be smaller in length and breath than most other rivals.

Also Read : Top 5 Hits and Misses of Hyundai Creta-Rivalling Skoda Kushaq

The Volkswagen Taigun actually looks very similar to the T-Cross sold abroad and more specifically to the one sold in China. The India-spec model, just like the China-spec model, gets a lot more bling to suit local taste when compared to the European-spec model. It has a boxy design with rectangular design elements. While most body panels feature clean and mature lines typical to Volkswagen, the front and rear bumpers make the SUV stand out with a healthy dose of chrome and black body cladding.

On the inside, the dashboard layout in the Volkswagen Taigun is pretty similar to the one we recently saw in the Volkswagen T-Roc. Fit and finish and quality of materials are expected to be of premium standards as is expected from the brand. It will also be pretty tech-laden with a virtual digital instrument console and VW's latest infotainment software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard in the concept car even featured funky colored inserts which really lifts up the cabin. It will also boast of a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun will have two turbo-petrol engine options - the 1.0L TSI engine from the Vento/Rapid and larger 1.5L TSI engine from the T-Roc/Karoq. The 1.0L engine produces 110hp and 175Nm of torque while the 1.5L engine produces 150hp and 250Nm of torque. Gearbox options will include a six-speed manual for both engines, and a dual-clutch automatic for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. We expect the VW Taigun to be priced from around INR 10 lakh. Expect a very closely fought battle in the mid-size SUV segment agsanst the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.