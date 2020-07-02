2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift with several new features revealed

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift has been revealed. The refreshed version of the company’s most popular SUV globally gets several new features.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Exterior

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift features a sharper styling which is inspired by that of the latest 8th-gen Volkswagen Golf. Its front fascia flaunts a set of new and attractive LED headlamps that merge fluidly with the all-new front grille. While this combination imparts an elegant look to the SUV, the new front bumper with bigger air intakes ensures the right amount of sportiness is maintained as well.

The redesigned alloy wheels along with the sharp crease that runs across the side of the car keep the side profile of the 2021 Tiguan busy. Volkswagen has also revamped the rear end of the new SUV by adding restyled taillamps. The ‘Tiguan’ branding has also been relocated to the centre of the tailgate.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Interior

Walking in the footsteps of other newer Volkswagen cars, the 2021 Tiguan, too, features the company’s latest infotainment system and instrument cluster. Volkswagen has also added two illuminated USB-C ports in the centre console and new multi-coloured ambient lighting options. Depending on the variant of the new SUV, you can also opt for a sporty steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls and sliders that replace the physical buttons. There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity along with an optional 480W Harman Kardon sound system.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Engine

Volkswagen plans to initially use the 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with the new 2021 Tiguan. A hybrid variant is expected to be introduced later. However, the Indian-spec Tiguan is likely to come equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with 150 PS on tap. There won’t be any diesel option for our country.

Volkswagen has also revealed the sportier Tiguan R. It has a fourth-generation EA888 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under its hood which is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Tiguan R also features a torque-vectoring system which can vary the drive between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is expected to be launched in India early next year. It would be available in the 5-seater version.

