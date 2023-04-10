VIDA Becomes Official Electric Mobility Partner of Lucknow Super Giants

VIDA, Powered by Hero, has partnered with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to become their official electric-mobility partner.

As the official electric-mobility partner of the LSG, the VIDA logo will be prominently visible on the player helmets and caps throughout the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just as helmets provide safety to batters and help them perform fearlessly, VIDA is providing a “Worry Free EV Ecosystem” to customers.

The VIDA V1 comes with 2 removable batteries, and best-in-class combination of performance, range and top-speed. It is available in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi through an Omnichannel presence that includes Experience Centers and pop-up stores.

VIDA has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.