Vespa & Aprilia scooters leasing option in select cities announced

Piaggio India has announced Vespa and Aprilia scooters leasing option to help the masses enjoy the ownership experience of these beautiful and powerful two-wheelers at affordable rates. The new Vespa and Aprilia scooters leasing option will be available in Pune and Bangalore only.

Piaggio India has partnered with OTO Capital to carry out the Vespa and Aprilia scooters leasing offer in both the cities. The company will be providing lucrative options for lower downpayment and a 30% discount on EMIs on the entire range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

Commenting on the association with OTO Capital, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, said:

We welcome the partnership with OTO Capital to facilitate this new model of ownership. Now, our discerning customers can enjoy interesting ownership options across our premium offerings of Vespa and Aprilia. We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe, Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants.

As an introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of INR 2,500 on the first month's subscription fee. They also have the option to upgrade or own the scooter at the end of the tenure. Customers can also opt for lease services across Vespa and Aprilia dealerships via the OTO app.

The new Vespa & Aprilia scooters leasing option will allow the customers to pay only for the number of years they want to keep the vehicle and then return it anytime, thereby paying less and gaining more. Customers can also upgrade to a more premium model in the same EMI budget.

Also, under the new leasing option, there are extra benefits for the employees of corporates who have tied-up with OTO Capital. They can apply to get a lease of Vespa and Aprilia scooters and get flexible ownership plans, which provides them with additional tax savings, too.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.