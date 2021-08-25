Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Teased, Launch Date Announced

The TVS Apache RR 310 is slated to get an update soon. TVS Motor Company has released a teaser image of the new model and also announced the launch date of the said motorcycle.

As per the teaser image, it appears that the updated model of the TVS Apache RR 310 would feature a revised headlamp setup that would have been redesigned for a sportier and more aggressive look. Expect to see some improvement in the new model’s aerodynamics because of the tweaked headlamp design.

No further details about the updated TVS Apache RR 310 have been shared. Speculations say that the new model would come with a bunch of new colour options for a refreshed look. The current model is available in 2 colours - Titanium Black and Racing Red.

In terms of mechanicals, we do not expect to see any major changes. Powering the updated TVS Apache RR 310 would be the same 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine featuring 4 valves and SOHC setup. It is capable of delivering 34 PS at 9700 rpm in the Sport and Track modes and 25.8 PS at 7600 rpm in the Urban and Rain modes. Similarly, the torque output varies, too. In the Sport and Track modes, the engine makes 27.3 Nm at 7700 rpm whereas in the Urban and Rain modes it generates 25 Nm at 6700 rpm.

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is slated to be launched on 30 Aug 2021. The new model would have already been at the showrooms but things got off track because of the Covid-19 situation. Now, with only a few days remaining, all the details of the updated model of TVS Motor Company’s flagship product in the Indian market will be revealed.

