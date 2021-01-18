The craze for SUVs in the Indian market is certainly here to stay and Volkswagen intends to make the most of it. The brand will be embarking on the India 2.0 strategy from this year onwards with the launch of the Taigun mid-size SUV but there's more than just the Taigun. In a recent media event, Volkswagen revealed more details about the India 2.0 strategy and the highlight is that there are two new SUVs from Volkswagen lined up for a launch this year.

In a presentation headed by Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, VW India, an image teased four SUVs for India. One of these will certainly be the Taigun and that's no surprise at all. Volkswagen has already teased the Taigun on several occasions and it is slated for a debut sometime around mid-2021. The Volkswagen T-Roc was sold out for 2020 and that too will be making a return this year. We also already have the Tiguan AllSpace on offer in India. The surprise is the forth SUV which was secretly kept under wraps.

Now there's a lot of speculation as to what this forth new SUV for India could be. Rumors even suggest that this will arrive before the Taigun in India. That means we are looking at something around a March 2021 debut for whatever this new SUV is going to be. Volkswagen however didn't reveal any more specific details about this new SUV.

That said, the primary focus for Volkswagen in India this year will be Taigun mid-size SUV. The Taigun will enter the ultra-competitive segment of mid-size SUVs to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be VW's first product under the India 2.0 Project and has been specifically designed for India. It will be based on the heavily localized MQB-AO-IN platform and will feature a high level of localized content to achieve a competitive pricing.

Speaking of localization, Volkswagen wants to become an 'accessible' brand in India and that just does not pertain to their cars, but also includes spare parts and servicing. Volkswagen wants to be more accessible to their customers in India in all of these aspects and that will be one of the key focuses of the India 2.0 Project. There's certainly a lot to look forward to from Volkswagen in India but the mystery still remains as to what this new SUV could be. You can drop us your guesses in the comments below.

[Image Source - AutoX]