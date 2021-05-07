Royal Enfield Meteor Touring Screen Fits Perfectly on Honda H’ness

There are several optional official accessories available for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. These include engine guards, silencers, passenger backrest, footpegs, seats, rearview mirrors, and more. The Touring Screen Kit can also be purchased as an optional accessory. It comes fitted as standard on the Supernova variant, though. While it does look good on the Meteor, surprisingly, it also fits perfectly and enhances the overall visual appeal of the Honda H’ness CB 350.

We’ve come across a Honda H’ness CB 350 with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 touring screen. The job has been carried out by an automotive customisation shop called Art of Motorcycles. As it’s visible in the pictures, the accessory fits perfectly on the motorcycle. We don’t see any modifications made to accommodate/install the windscreen. Yes, the handlebar here seems to be an aftermarket piece, however, that doesn’t have anything to do with the touring screen. Surprisingly, it also looks pretty neat, has spot-on dimensions, and should be able to do its job without any hiccups.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 touring screen would reduce fatigue while giving the rider a clear view of the road ahead. It is a hard-coated, injection-moulded screen that is made up of high impact acrylic. It is scratch-resistant and comes with a subtle RE branding. There’s also a pressure reduction vent to help prevent low-pressure areas behind the screen which contributes to buffeting. Royal Enfield charges INR 3100 for this touring screen.

Many people use their Honda H’ness CB 350 motorcycles for long-distance touring. The CB350RS sibling seems to be good at it. It comes with a comfortable seat and has relaxed and upright riding ergonomics. Its 348.36cc single-cylinder engine pumps out 21hp of max power at 5500rpm and put out 30Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm and provides enough grunt for easy cruising at decent speeds. Adding the Meteor 350 touring screen should make the H’ness CB 350 even more touring-friendly. Don’t you think?

