Royal Enfield Classic 350 bikes modified into ambulances by CRPF, DRDO

Twenty-one Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles have been modified into ambulances. The special two-wheelers called Rakshita have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with CRPF.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike ambulances feature various elements that make them capable of doing their jobs. For example, there’s a quick fit in and fit out casualty evacuation seat (CSE) that has customised design reclining. A hand immobiliser and harness jacket, physiological parameter measuring equipment with monitoring capability and auto warning system for the rider are also present. The motorcycles are also equipped with dashboard-mounted LCD for measuring vital parameters, air splint medical and oxygen kit, saline and oxygen administration on the move, adjustable footrest, and hand and foot strap for safety.

Speaking about the Rakshita bike ambulances, Dr AK Singh, DS & DG (LS), DRDO, said:

In its endeavour to provide impregnable internal security to the nation, CRPF is actively deployed across the country. Most of these deployments are in remote and inhospitable areas like Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, North East, etc. where evacuation of sick or battle injured personnel becomes a challenge. Many times, late evacuation results in the loss of precious lives of CRPF. To mitigate this, in 2018 CRPF approached INMAS with the idea of developing an ambulance on motorbikes which is frequently used by CRPF for patrolling in these theatres.

The Rakshita bike ambulances have been created for the evacuation of the security force personnel in remote regions. They are not just indigenous and cost-effective but can also reach inaccessible locations by traversing unmotorable roads, narrow streets, congested or unpaved roads that are otherwise unreachable by the conventional four-wheeled ambulances.

