Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker had a rather uneventful 2020. Apart from launching mostly the BS-VI versions with mild facelifts and replacing the diesel-only cars like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross with petrol variants is all that Maruti managed to do, this despite rivals like Hyundai, Tata launching some good products this year. Nevertheless, India’s homegrown automaker is ready with a slew of launches planned for 2021. Here’s a list -

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The reports of Jimny entering India have made multiple rounds of internet but to no avail. The Gypsy successor, however, has garnered enough fans in India and in all likelihood, Maruti might launch a 5-seater version in 2021, priced upwards of INR 10 lakh*.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

India’s favourite hatchback is all set to get a facelift in 2021 with cosmetic changes and additional features. The Swift facelift was launched in Japan in 2020 and will continue to compete against Hyundai Grand i10. Expect the pricing to be more than the current model. On cards is also the Swift Hybrid version showcased at the Auto Expo with 32 kmpl mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza BS6 Diesel

The Vitara Brezza happened to be the India’s best selling compact SUV for much time thanks to its value for money offering. However, BS6 dented the Vitara sales badly as Maruti replaced it with a petrol version, priced similar to diesel one. It is being reported that Maruti might bring a 1.5-litre BS6 diesel unit in 2021 and the Brezza will be the first recipient of this unit.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric

While automakers like Tata and Hyundai are offering EVs in India, Maruti Suzuki is yet to launch an electric car. There’s a strong possibility that Maruti will launch the much-awaited Wagon R electric in 2021. The hatchback has been spotted testing many-a-times and an expected price tag of INR 7 lakh* is speculated.

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti gave its compact hatchback Celerio a facelift not so long ago, and will launch an all-new second gen model in 2021, six years since after its introduction. But obvious, the biggest change in the Celerio would be the Heartect platform, design and feature updates and a new 1.2-litre petrol engine.

*Ex-showroom price