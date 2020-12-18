Maruti Suzuki Swift Comes Out As The Best Selling Car In India In 2020!

An Indian buyer is currently spoilt with choices when it comes to automobiles. There have been so many new launches in the past decade and even the creation of brand new segments, it is really difficult to keep track of it. With so many options to choose from, there have been many cars which were just lost in the crowd. Conversely, some cars have managed to stick out of the crowd, being favorites all along and consistently being in best-selling list, even in such a fiercely competed market. We are talking about the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has yet again emerged as the highest selling car of 2020. In fact, on an average the Swift has been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in 2005. The third-gen model of the Swift was launched in the market in 2018 and it hasn't been updated any bit since then, but it still continues to be such a strong seller. This is also despite the fact that the Indian car market has matured over the last decade with the advent of the B-Segment hatchbacks and their wider acceptance over entry-level A-Segment models.

According to data published by JATO dynamics India, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,798 units of the Swift every month on an average between the period June 2020 and November 2020. Out of 10 best-selling models each month over the last six months, seven of them have consistently been a Maruti Suzuki car. With about 55% of the total market share in the passenger vehicle segment, there is no doubt why Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country. Hyundai follows up in second place with at least two models in the 10 best-selling list each month consistently with their sister brand, Kia, joining the fray recently with the Seltos and even the Sonet.

In the same period, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been the second best-selling car in India in 2020 with an average of 14,466 units sold each month. The Maruti Suzuki Alto comes third with an average of 14,461 units. The Baleno follows in forth position, selling 14,316 units on an average. The Hyundai Creta is the only non-Maruti Suzuki car to feature in the top-five list with an average of 11,480 units sold each month, with a sizeable gap from the forth position.

Lower down the list, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes sixth spot with 11,328 units while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in seventh position at 9522 units. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the second Hyundai to make it into this top-10 list with 9,380 units sold on an average. Meanwhile, Kia takes the ninth spot with the Seltos with 8,871 units sold on an average, a remarkable year for a new carmaker in India. Maruti Suzuki again rounds up the list with the Ertiga which sold 8,067 units on average.

