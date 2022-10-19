Ultraviolette F77 Range & India Pre-Booking Details Revealed

Ultraviolette F77 range and pre-booking details have been revealed by the company at its first Battery Day event.

Ultraviolette has announced that its upcoming electric motorcycle, the F77, will have an industry-leading IDC range of 300 km on a single charge. This figure is applicable to the EV's top-end variant. The company said that it has achieved this result after extensive R&D and innovations in thermal management and battery architecture.

In order to achieve the highest range among all Indian EV motorcycles, Ultraviolette dedicated the last two years to accelerating the F77’s R&D, moving to a larger, integrated battery architecture and switching from an 18,650 to a 21,700 format, which resulted in significantly higher volume optimization. The F77 comes with a 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing EV 2Ws in India, the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India.

Rigorous in-house testing has been a constant throughout the F77’s R&D journey, including extensive simulation, dyno and on-road testing, power cycling, and extreme off-road testing. The F77’s battery has also been put through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing to ensure the most reliable and robust power delivery mechanism to customers.

Customers in India can pre-book their F77 starting on October 23, 2022. Till date, the F77 has received over 70,000 pre launch booking interests from 190 countries.