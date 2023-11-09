Ultraviolette F77 Global Launch at EICMA 2023 With International Specs

Ultraviolette recently captured spotlight at EICMA 2023 with an electrifying announcement. The company’s flagship motorcycle – the F77 made its highly anticipated debut in the European market at the Milan Motorcycle Show.

International-Spec Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s relentless pursuit for design and performance and is the first Indian two-wheeler equipped with state-of-the-art battery technology and avionics-inspired vehicle electronics.

Ultraviolette launched the F77 in Europe with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2024 with three distinctive variants - Shadow, Laser, and Airstrike. The F77 model boasts an impressive 100 Nm of peak torque and 30 kW (40 bhp) of peak power, thanks to the advanced 10.3 kWh battery pack. The F77's captivating design and thrilling performance are the outcome of rigorous research and development, showcasing the exceptional talent of Ultraviolette’s R&D team.

The F77 excels in every aspect: performance, capability, battery technology, safety, ride comfort, handling, and aesthetics. It offers three distinct ride modes - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic - providing customers with a finely tuned, well-balanced, and exhilarating riding experience.

The F77 is set to be priced between 9,000 to 11,000 Euro in Europe subject to federal / state government incentives and taxes. Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting 15 November 2023.