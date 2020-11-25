Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour options for the Classic 350. Called the Metallo Silver and Orange Ember, these new paint schemes will be available for purchase from tomorrow. They will cost INR 1,83,164 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Metallo Silver features a silver fuel tank with a couple of red vertical stripes and black tank pads. The company has also used red colour for the Royal Enfield logo. The headlamp mask, rearview mirrors, engine, and exhaust pipe have a glossy finish. The Classic 350 branding on the side panels is done in white. The front and rear fenders and the alloy wheels are black.

Coming to the other new Orange Ember colour option, it has a dual-tone finish on the fuel tank. Half portion is done in orange whereas the other half is black which bears the Royal Enfield logo in orange. The tank pads are present here too. The rear fender along with the side panels also feature the new orange colour. The rest of the motorcycle is completely blacked-out for a sportier look. We like how the orange colour of the side turn signals matches the new orange shade.

Apart from the visually pleasing updates, the Classic 350 has received no other changes. Powering the motorcycle is a 346cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine which produces 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox. It is being anticipated that just like the all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird, the upcoming next-gen Classic 350 will replace the ongoing model.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.