Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 to feature Tripper Navigation System?

The recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first motorcycle from the Chennai-based company to use the Tripper Navigation System. Now, the latest reports tell us that the next Royal Enfield bike to come equipped with this convenient feature could be the next-gen Classic 350.

The Tripper Navigation System is a sophisticated navigation solution. Powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield App that connects smartphones with the motorcycle through Bluetooth, it indicates directions through an intuitive display. Now, based on the next-gen Royal Enfiled Classic 350 spy shots, it appears that the company would implement the Tripper Navigation System in this motorcycle next.

It can be seen in the spy pictures that the instrument cluster of the next-gen Classic 350 would have a small LCD below the main analogue dial that is likely to show details such as odometer, trip meter, clock, etc. On the right of this display is a circular empty space which could be used by Royal Enfield to fit the Tripper Navigation System.

Since the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the brand’s all-new 350cc platform, most probably it will be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine which we have made its debut in the Meteor 350. It is a BS6 motor which comes with a balancer shaft and SOHC set up for reduced vibrations. It is capable of delivering a maximum power of 20.2 bhp and a peak torque of 27 Nm.

There have been several sightings of the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 test mules. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more information about the upcoming motorcycle surfacing in the near future.

