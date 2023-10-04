Two New Exciting Colours of Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 Introduced

The Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has been given a cosmetic update. The motorcycle is now available in two new exciting colours to woo more customers.

With the festive season around, the introduction of new color schemes in FZ-S FI V4 is certainly going to boost sales for Yamaha and make a stronger connect with the FZ customers across India. Yamaha’s commitment is to value the requirements of its young customers and offer them an enriching experience through such exciting upgrades.

The new colour schemes in the FZ-S FI V4 aim to provide customers with a personalized experience and bring more enthusiasts into the exciting world of FZ. Now, the customers have a wide array of choices to select including the colours available in FZ-S FI V4 Deluxe - Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 can now be purchased in Dark Matte Blue & Matte Black colour options for a price of Rs 1,28,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).