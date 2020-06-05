TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 gets its first price revision - IAB Report

05/06/2020 - 13:02 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
TVS has revised the prices of the Scooty Pep Plus BS6. The entry-level economical scooter has a starting price of INR 52,554* now.

Tvs Scooty Pep Plus Aqua Matte Left Front Quarter
TVS has hiked the prices of all the 3 variants of the Scooty Pep Plus BS6 by INR 800. No changes in the specifications and features have been made.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 was launched in April this year at a starting price of INR 51,754*. It is available in 3 variants - Standard, Babelicious and Matte Edition. TVS has hiked the prices of all the 3 variants by INR 800. No changes in the specifications and features have been made.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
StandardINR 51,754INR 52,554INR 800
BabeliciousINR 52,954INR 53,754INR 800
Matte EditionINR 52,954INR 53,754INR 800

The Babelicious variant and the Matte Edition of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 have the same sticker price.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Specs

The 87.8 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes with fuel injection for better performance and fuel economy. It has been tuned to churn out 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a CVT unit with torque sensor.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Features

The lightweight (93 kg) Scooty Pep Plus BS6 has several convenient features. It comes equipped with a mobile charger and side stand alarm. The compartmentalised under-seat storage allows storing personal belongings in an organised fashion. The two-wheeler has a low seat height of 768 mm that makes it easily approachable for even shorter riders. As far as the braking is concerned, the Scooty Pep Plus BS6 features 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends. The ground clearance is 135 mm and the fuel tank capacity is 4.2 litres.

Scooty Pep Plus Princess Pink New
Also Read: BS6 TVS NTorq 125 gets its first price hike

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Colours

VariantColour
StandardRevving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue
BabeliciousPrincess Pink
Matte EditionAqua Matte and Coral Matte

TVS has also hiked the prices of its commuter motorcycles including the Sport BS6 and Radeon BS6.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS Scooty Pep Plus - Image Gallery

