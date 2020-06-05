TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 gets its first price revision - IAB Report

TVS has revised the prices of the Scooty Pep Plus BS6. The entry-level economical scooter has a starting price of INR 52,554* now.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 was launched in April this year at a starting price of INR 51,754*. It is available in 3 variants - Standard, Babelicious and Matte Edition. TVS has hiked the prices of all the 3 variants by INR 800. No changes in the specifications and features have been made.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Standard INR 51,754 INR 52,554 INR 800 Babelicious INR 52,954 INR 53,754 INR 800 Matte Edition INR 52,954 INR 53,754 INR 800

The Babelicious variant and the Matte Edition of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 have the same sticker price.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Specs

The 87.8 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes with fuel injection for better performance and fuel economy. It has been tuned to churn out 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a CVT unit with torque sensor.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Features

The lightweight (93 kg) Scooty Pep Plus BS6 has several convenient features. It comes equipped with a mobile charger and side stand alarm. The compartmentalised under-seat storage allows storing personal belongings in an organised fashion. The two-wheeler has a low seat height of 768 mm that makes it easily approachable for even shorter riders. As far as the braking is concerned, the Scooty Pep Plus BS6 features 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends. The ground clearance is 135 mm and the fuel tank capacity is 4.2 litres.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 Colours

Variant Colour Standard Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue Babelicious Princess Pink Matte Edition Aqua Matte and Coral Matte

TVS has also hiked the prices of its commuter motorcycles including the Sport BS6 and Radeon BS6.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi