TVS Radeon crosses 3 lakh sales milestone, gets 2 new colour options

TVS launched the Radeon in India 2 years ago. During the existence of the attractive commuter in the domestic market, TVS has sold over 3 lakh units of the 110cc motorcycle. So, to commemorate the overwhelming response that the Honda CD 110 Dream rival has received and on the occasion of the upcoming festive season, TVS has introduced two new colour options for the Radeon.

With the addition of the two new colour options (Regal Blue and Chrome Purple), the TVS Radeon is now available in a total of 10 paint scheme. There are two variants of the motorcycle - Base Edition and Special Edition. The former has 7 colour options including the Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red, Titanium Grey and the new Regal Blue. On the other hand, the Special Edition of the Radeon is now available in 3 colour options - Chrome Black, Chrome White, and the latest Chrome Purple.

On the occasion of the Raedon crossing the 3 lakh sales milestone, TVS has also launched a new Dhaakad campaign to showcase the motorcycle’s best-in-class features and Ecothrust Fuel Injection Technology (ET-Fi) which improves mileage and drivability.

Speaking about the same, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said:

The TVS Radeon has been welcomed by over 3 lakh happy customers into their households. They have been delighted with its best-in-class features and strong customer-centric design. The two new colours will be very well received as well. The “Dhaakad” campaign engages discerning and progressive Middle India Millennials and highlights how the ET-Fi technology in the TVS Radeon delivers more mileage and better drivability than before. It is the customers’ speak that has inspired the Radeon ‘Dhaakad’ campaign!

In other news, TVS has launched the new Jupiter ZX disc brake variant. As the name suggests, the TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant gets a disc brake at the front along with the company’s i-Touchstart technology and an all-in-one ignition lock mechanism.

