TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant launched, priced at INR 69,052

The TVS Jupiter is among the most well-equipped scooters in the 110cc category. Features such as an LED headlamp, large under-seat storage capacity of 21-litre, semi-digital instrument cluster can be found in the Honda Activa 6G rival. While some features are exclusive to the top-end Jupiter Classic, one element that has been missing from all the 3 variants of the scooter was the front disc brake. Well, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has now addressed the issue by launching the new TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant.

As the name suggests, the TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant gets a disc brake at the front which will definitely enhance the braking abilities of the scooter. However, that is not the only feature that has been added in the new Jupiter. The TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant also gets the company’s i-Touchstart technology. It is essentially a silent start system which we have already seen in other scooters such as the Honda Activa 6G.

Apart from the two aforementioned features, the new TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant also comes with an all-in-one ignition lock mechanism. It basically combines the ignition, steering lock, seat lock, and fuel tank cap opener into a single system. It is cleaner to look at, easier to operate, and should be treated as a welcoming feature by a large number of customers.

At INR 69,052*, the TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant is INR 3,950 costlier than the Jupiter ZX drum brake variant which retails at INR 65,102*. Also, the higher price of the new disc brake model brings it closer to the scooter’s top-end Classic model which costs INR 69,602*. The new TVS Jupiter ZX disc brake variant is available in 3 colours - Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

TVS Jupiter Variant Price* Standard INR 63,102 ZX drum brake INR 65,102 ZX disc brake INR 69,052 Classic INR 69,602