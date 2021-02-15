Nepal’s 1st Scooter w/ Bluetooth Connectivity Gets New Marvel Edition

Did you know that the TVS NTorq 125 is Nepal’s first scooter to have Bluetooth connectivity? Yes, that’s right. It comes equipped with the Hosur-based company’s SmartXonnect feature which allows riders to connect their smartphones with it via the TVS Connect App and benefit from several interesting and useful options such as Navigation Assist, Caller ID, Last Parked Location Assist, and more.

TVS Motor Company says that the NTorq 125 has been received very well in the Nepal market. Considering its growing popularity, it has now launched the SuperSquad Edition of the scooter in the country. The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is inspired by Marvel’s Avengers and has 3 colour options namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by the Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively.

Also Read: TVS NTorq Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America Seen in One Frame

Speaking at the launch of the TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said:

Since its launch in Nepal, the TVS NTorq 125 has won the hearts of Gen Z customers by offering unparalleled style, superior racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind Bluetooth technology. We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. The TVS NTorq 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. We are sure that this will be a blockbuster!

Apart from the aesthetics, TVS Motor Company has also tweaked the TVS Connect App of the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition. It shows a customised user interface inspired by each of the 3 characters. The app opens with the silhouette of the respective characters and then important elements such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s suit, and Black Panther’s eyes along with the character crest are consistent across the app interface. Each app screen is crafted with a unique character trait of the selected Super Hero making it a complete Marvel experience.

The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is already on sale here in India. It was introduced in October last year. It is currently available at INR 79,535 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.