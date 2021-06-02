TVS Motor Company Expands its Presence in Iraq, Opens New Showroom

TVS Motor Company has expanded its presence in Iraq. The world-renowned company has inaugurated a new showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

The new TVS Motor Company showroom is spread over 500 sq meters with a built-up area of 840 sq meters. It was inaugurated along Palestine Street in Baghdad. It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for the company in the region. Apart from the wide range of vehicles, it will also showcase spare parts and feature a service facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said:

We are delighted to expand our presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the inauguration of TVS Motor Company new showroom, Mr Emad Abdul Jabbar Kareem Al Rabeaa, Managing Director, Ritaj International General Trade LLC. said:

Ritaj International General Trade LLC has represented TVS Motor Company for over four years to cater to customers' demand in Iraq. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our network facility has created an impact in the region, and this showroom will further consolidate our partnership’s success in the country.

TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products catering to the diverse requirements of the customers in the country. Ritaj International General Trade LLC has been the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The brand has 41 touchpoints across the country.

TVS Motor Company has also announced that it will launch the TVS Star HLX 150 5 Gear motorcycle in Iraq. The upcoming commuter has a 150cc Ecothrust engine with IOC technology which offers best-in-class performance. Designed especially for Iraqi roads, the new HLX 150 would not only offer a comfortable riding experience but also boasts of a stylish black coloured theme for alloy wheels and engine.