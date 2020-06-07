TVS Jupiter BS6 gets a price hike - IAB Report

07/06/2020
TVS has hiked the prices of the Jupiter BS6. All the variants of the 110 cc scooter are slightly more expensive now.

Tvs Jupiter Bs Vi Front Three Quarter
The TVS Jupiter BS6 is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine.

The TVS Jupiter BS6 is available in 3 variants - Standard, ZX and Classic. The prices of the first two variants have been hiked by INR 613 whereas the last and the range-topping variants cost INR 651 more now. The specifications and features of all the models have remained unchanged.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Jupiter BS6 (Standard)INR 61,449INR 62,062INR 613
Jupiter ZX BS6INIR 63,449INR 64,062INR 613
Jupiter Classic BS6INR 67,911INR 68,562INR 651

TVS Jupiter BS6 Specs

The TVS Jupiter BS6 is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with the company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) which promises smoother performance and enhanced fuel economy. TVS claims that the Jupiter BS6 is capable of returning 15% more mileage than that of the Jupiter BS4. Its engine produces 5.5 kW or 7.47 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

TVS Jupiter BS6 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,834 mm
Width678 mm
Height1,286 mm
Wheelbase1,275 mm
Ground clearance150 mm
Kerb weight109 kg

TVS Jupiter BS6 Features**

  • LED headlamp
  • Malfunction indicator lamp (MIL)
  • 21 litres of under-seat storage
  • Mobile charger
  • Front utility box
  • 3D embossed logo
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster
  • 3-step adjustable rear shock absorber
  • Dual-tone seat
  • Windshield
  • Pillion backrest and grab rail

Tvs Jupiter Grande Edition
The TVS Jupiter BS6 is available in 3 variants - Standard, ZX and Classic.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Grande temporarily discontinued in India

TVS Jupiter BS6 Colours

VariantColour
Jupiter BS6 (Standard)Matte Blue, Mystic Gold, Titanium Grey, Matte Silver, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, Walnut Brown
Jupiter ZX BS6Starlight Blue, Royal Wine
Jupiter Classic BS6Autumn Brown, Sunlit Ivory, Indiblue

TVS has hiked the prices of several other of its products including the Sport BS6, Scooty Pep Plus BS6, NTorq 125 BS6, Radeon BS6, Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 and the Apache RTR 200 4V BS6.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi
**Variant-dependent

TVS Jupiter - Image Gallery

