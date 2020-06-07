TVS Jupiter BS6 gets a price hike - IAB Report

TVS has hiked the prices of the Jupiter BS6. All the variants of the 110 cc scooter are slightly more expensive now.

The TVS Jupiter BS6 is available in 3 variants - Standard, ZX and Classic. The prices of the first two variants have been hiked by INR 613 whereas the last and the range-topping variants cost INR 651 more now. The specifications and features of all the models have remained unchanged.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Jupiter BS6 (Standard) INR 61,449 INR 62,062 INR 613 Jupiter ZX BS6 INIR 63,449 INR 64,062 INR 613 Jupiter Classic BS6 INR 67,911 INR 68,562 INR 651

TVS Jupiter BS6 Specs

The TVS Jupiter BS6 is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with the company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) which promises smoother performance and enhanced fuel economy. TVS claims that the Jupiter BS6 is capable of returning 15% more mileage than that of the Jupiter BS4. Its engine produces 5.5 kW or 7.47 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

TVS Jupiter BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,834 mm Width 678 mm Height 1,286 mm Wheelbase 1,275 mm Ground clearance 150 mm Kerb weight 109 kg

TVS Jupiter BS6 Features**

LED headlamp

Malfunction indicator lamp (MIL)

21 litres of under-seat storage

Mobile charger

Front utility box

3D embossed logo

Semi-digital instrument cluster

3-step adjustable rear shock absorber

Dual-tone seat

Windshield

Pillion backrest and grab rail

TVS Jupiter BS6 Colours

Variant Colour Jupiter BS6 (Standard) Matte Blue, Mystic Gold, Titanium Grey, Matte Silver, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, Walnut Brown Jupiter ZX BS6 Starlight Blue, Royal Wine Jupiter Classic BS6 Autumn Brown, Sunlit Ivory, Indiblue

TVS has hiked the prices of several other of its products including the Sport BS6, Scooty Pep Plus BS6, NTorq 125 BS6, Radeon BS6, Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 and the Apache RTR 200 4V BS6.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

**Variant-dependent