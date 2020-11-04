New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched, gets several segment-first features

To celebrate the significant achievement of the brand Apache surpassing the 4 million global sales milestone, TVS has launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The latest model comes with several segment-first features including different riding modes, adjustable levers, and adjustable front suspension.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was already a fun motorcycle to ride and gave some serious competition to its rivals. Now, with the launch of the new model, TVS has just made the 200cc Apache even more capable and desirable.

What’s New?

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes equipped with 3 riding modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain. Riders can switch between the different modes on to go depending on the riding conditions. The Hosur-based company has also provided adjustable front suspension. The telescopic forks are from Showa and can be tuned for preload adjustment. Also new is the adjustable front brake and clutch levers.

To help differentiate the new model from the old ones, TVS has come up with an attractive new matte blue colour which is inspired by the company’s race bikes that are used in the One Make Championships.

Key Features

Following are some of the key features of the new Apache RTR 200 4V:

Race Tuned fuel injection

Race Tuned slipper clutch

Bluetooth-enabled TVS Smart Xonnect

Glide Through Technology

Dual-channel and single-channel ABS

High-performance rear radial tyre

LED-tech headlamp

No changes have been made in the engine. Powering the new Apache RTR 200 4V is the same 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that puts out 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

The old model of the Apache RTR 200 4V is available at a starting price of INR 1.25 lakh*. TVS has not announced the price of the new model. We are expecting the company to reveal the same soon.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi