TVS Apache RTR 180 gets another price hike - IAB Report

10/06/2020 - 15:37 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
The TVS Apache RTR 180 is one of the most capable motorcycles in its segment. The 180 cc bike received a price hike along with the BS6 upgrade in March, and now, it has received another price hike.

2019 Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Right Front Quarter
The TVS Apache RTR 180 received its BS6 update in March this year. It was launched at INR 1,01,450* and has only a single variant.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 received its BS6 update in March this year. It was launched at INR 1,01,450* and has only a single variant. Known for its peppy performance and beefy exhaust note, the Apache RTR 180 BS6 has received its first price hike. It now costs INR 1,03,950* which makes it INR 2,500 dearer.

ModelOld BS6 Price*New BS6 PricePrice Hike
TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6INR 1,01,450INR 1,03,950INR 2,500

TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Specs

The TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 is powered by a revised 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with the company’s Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi). However, the key highlight of this BS6-compliant mill is the addition of an oil-cooler. It helps to maintain the optimum operating temperature of the powerhouse. The Apache RTR 180 BS6's engine produces 16.62 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It has a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Features

  • LED DRLs
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster
  • Racing graphics
  • Large tank extensions
  • LED taillamp
  • Single-piece seat
  • Engine cowl
  • Split pillion grab rail
  • Alloy wheels

2019 Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Right Side
The Apache RTR 180 is known for its peppy performance and beefy exhaust note.

Also Read: BS6 TVS NTorq 125 gets its first price hike

The suspension setup on the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 includes telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 200 mm petal disc brake at the rear. A single-channel Super-Moto ABS is standard.

In other news, TVS has also hiked the prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V and BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 180 - Image Gallery

