TVS announces ‘Buy Now, Pay After 6 Months’ EMI scheme for XL 100

TVS has announced a new and interesting ‘Buy Now, Pay After 6 Months’ EMI scheme for the XL 100 moped. This unique scheme is valid until 31 July 2020.

Under the ‘Buy Now, Pay After 6 Months’ EMI scheme, on the purchase of a TVS XL 100, customers will benefit from a moratorium of six months before the commencement of EMI payment. This means that after buying a TVS XL 100, buyers get a break of six months before the EMI payment will begin. The Loan to Value (LTV) for this scheme will be 75%.

TVS has said that the new ‘Buy Now, Pay After 6 Months’ offer is in-line with its endeavour to create innovative and affordable mobility solutions. This EMI scheme will allow the customers to purchase a TVS XL 100 for their immediate requirement.

The XL 100 is one of the best selling TVS models. It received its BS6 update in March this year. The new XL 100 BS6 uses a revised 99.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It is an air-cooled mill which produces 4.4 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

The XL 100 comes with a fuel-injection system which TVS likes to call EcoThrust Fuel Injection Technology (ETFi). The addition of ETFi ensures better throttle response, pickup, driveability and overall smoother riding experience. TVS claims that the XL 100 BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 version.

TVS XL 100 BS6 Features*

On-Board Diagnostics Indicator (OBD I)

Comfort i-TOUCHstart

Petrol reserve indicator

Long and comfortable seat

Motorcycle-like front hydraulic suspension

16-inch large spoke wheels

LED DRL

Sync braking technology

Mobile charging facility

Easy-to-use centre stand

Silent start with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology

In other news, TVS has hiked the prices of several models including the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V, BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V, Radeon BS6, BS6 NTorq 125 and Sport BS6.

*Variant-dependent