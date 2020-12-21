Patents reveal that development of turbocharged Yamaha bike is advancing

A new turbocharged Yamaha bike has been in the works for some time now. The Japanese company had recently confirmed the same. Now, there’s a bunch of new patent filings which reveal that the entire development process has progressed quite a bit.

The patent filings show a prototype, which looks like the Yamaha MT-10, of the turbocharged Yamaha bike, slapped on with an inline 3-cylinder engine. It is being said that this model has been able to churn out 180 hp of max power at 8500 rpm and a whopping 176 Nm of peak torque in the 3000 rpm to 7000 rpm range. This has been achieved with 30% lower emissions than a similarly-powerful normally-aspirated motorcycle engine would produce to get similar output figures.

We can also see in the drawings that Yamaha has engineered its way to fit the entire turbocharger assembly along with the intercooler in an overall compact area and size. This explains the placement of the radiator low down in front of the engine, which is a very unusual location. To achieve this, the Japanese brand has ensured that the radiator is sculpted and ain’t not too wide. Above the radiator sits the turbocharger with the intercooler placed even higher up; roughly where you’d normally expect to find a radiator. Yamaha has also used a very compact intake manifold and exhaust system.

Going by the patent filings, it appears that Yamaha has got itself a complete machine. However, it hasn’t confirmed anything regarding whether this project would turn into a production model or not. Automobile manufacturers had already implemented a plethora of changes in their vehicles to make them comply with the stricter Euro5 emission norms. And, perhaps, forced induction would be the only effective way remaining for the companies to produce machines that offer uncompromised performance while adhering to the future (stricter) emission regulations; well, of course, until things get fully electric.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]