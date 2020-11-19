Some good news for the motorcycle touring enthusiasts, Yamaha has revealed the 2021 Tracer 9 GT. The new Japanese tourer comes with a host of interesting features and will compete with the Triumph Tiger 900 GT.

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT gets an extensive electronics package. It comes with a 6-axis IMU that is going to work wonders in various riding scenarios. The motorcycle also has traction control, wheelie control, switchable three-level slide control, cornering ABS, and different riding modes. Yamaha has also thrown in electronically controlled KYB suspension set up.

The 890cc inline 3-cylinder engine of the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is the same unit that we have seen in the recently unveiled 2021 Yamaha MT-09. It has been tuned to pump out 115 bhp of maximum power and 93 Nm of peak torque. Mated to the motor is a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper clutch. The new engine is, of course, Euro 5 compliant.

To make the 2021 Tracer 9 GT that much more capable, Yamaha has used a new lightweight aluminium frame and swingarm. There is a two-step adjustable riding position. The handlebar, footpegs, and windscreen can be adjusted as well. The Tracer 9 GT also features full-LED lighting with cornering lights, heated grips, and cruise control.

In comparison, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT is powered by an 888cc inline 3-cylinder engine that churns out 93.9 bhp of maximum power and 86 Nm of peak torque. It has Marzocchi USD front forks with manual rebound and compression damping adjustment and Marzocchi rear suspension unit with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment.

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is expected to be available in the USA from April 2021. At USD 14,899 (INR 11.06 lakh), it will be slightly costlier than the Triumph Tiger 900 GT that retails at USD 14,300 (INR 10.61 lakh). Both the motorcycles are each other’s direct rival. While the Tiger 900 GT is available in India, the Tracer isn’t and it seems that it is going to be that way for the near future.

