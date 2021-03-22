Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Nears, New Teaser Reveals

The new Triumph Trident 660 is all set to make its entry into the Indian market. Triumph Motorcycles India has released a new teaser video on its social media channels which reveals that the entry-level middleweight roadster from the iconic British two-wheeler manufacturer will be launched in our country very soon.

The new Triumph Trident 660 teaser video shows the front end of the motorcycle. It also says, “The Trident 660 Launches Soon in India”, however, an exact launch date hasn’t been disclosed. In fact, the company is asking its customers and fans to guess the date on which it will introduce the Trident 660 in the Indian market. When do you think that’s going to happen? Let us know in the comments below.

When launched, the Triumph Trident 660 will be the most affordable model in the brand’s entire product lineup. Bookings for the upcoming motorcycle were opened in November last year for a token amount of INR 50,000. As for the pricing, it’s expected to cost under INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be available in four colour options - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black.

Powering the Triumph Trident 660 is a 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine that produces 81hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph claims that this motor has 67 new components and its service interval has been set at 16,000km.

Some of the key features of the Triumph Trident 660 include a round LED headlamp, single-pod, full-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, and two riding modes (Road and Rain). While the traction control can be completely switched off, the dual-channel ABS cannot. The suspension setup consists of 41mm USD Showa separate function forks at the front and Showa monoshock RSU with preload adjustment. For the brakes, we have Nissin two-piston sliding calipers accompanied by twin 310mm floating discs up-front and Nissin single-piston sliding caliper with a single 255mm rotor at the back.

