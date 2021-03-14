Triumph Trident 660 Top Speed - Can it Break 200km/h Barrier?

The Triumph Trident 660 is the British brand’s entry-level offering in the middleweight roadster segment. The motorcycle has been designed from the ground up and uses a 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine which spits out 81hp of max power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 6250rpm. With these output figures and 189kg (wet) weight, we were wondering whether the Trident 660 can cross the 200km/h speed barrier or not. Well, let’s find out.

The video embedded above has been uploaded by Over Ride Magazine. We can see that before getting on with the top speed test run, the rider browses through the Trident 660’s settings and disables the traction control system. Then he goes for it. The motorcycle accelerates quickly and crosses the 70km/h in the first gear itself and hits the tonne in the second gear within seconds. As the video progresses, we can see that the Trident 660 certainly breaks the 200km/h barrier and achieves an impressive top speed of 212km/h.

While the Triumph Trident 660 is already on sale in various international markets, we are still waiting for it to reach our country. The motorcycle has been listed on the company’s Indian website which suggests that it should be launched very soon. Also, its pre-bookings are already underway. Interested buyers can reserve the new motorcycle at all Triumph dealerships across the country. The token amount is INR 50,000 which is fully refundable until the British brand announces the official pricing.

Speaking of price, the Triumph Trident 660 is likely to have an ex-showroom price of under INR 7 lakh which will make it the most affordable Triumph on sale in India. The company is also expected to come up with a special finance scheme under which the EMI for the motorcycle will be INR 9,999. However, this offer will be valid only for a limited period.

