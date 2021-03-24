Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Date Announced - Check Inside

It was a few days ago when the Triumph Trident 660 was teased on the brand’s Indian social media channels. The teaser revealed that the iconic British motorcycle company is preparing to launch its entry-level middleweight roadster in India. However, an exact date wasn’t disclosed. Well, it has been now.

Triumph Motorcycles India took to its social media channels to announce that it will launch the all-new Trident 660 on 6 April 2021. The forthcoming motorbike is likely to become the most affordable model in the company’s entire product lineup. While we’d need to wait a couple of weeks for the official pricing, speculations say that the Triumph Trident 660 price would fall just short of the INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The Triumph Trident 660 is already listed on the brand’s Indian website from where we can see that the new middleweight roadster will be available in a total of four colour options - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black. Triumph Motorcycles India will also provide a bunch of optional accessories for potential customers.

The suspension setup on the upcoming Triumph Trident 660 consists of Showa 41mm USD separate function forks (SFF) at the front and Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment. The stopping power comes from Nissin two-piston sliding calipers accompanied by twin 310mm floating discs up-front and Nissin single-piston sliding caliper with a single 255mm rotor at the back.

As for the specs, the new Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine. The 12-valve DOHC motor produces 81PS of maximum power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph claims that this motor has 67 new components and its service interval has been set at 16,000km.

The Triumph Trident 660 should be a game-changer for the British brand. It might be just the right product for enthusiasts who wants to become a part of the Triumph family without spending a fortune. What do you think about the Trident 660? Let us know in the comments.

