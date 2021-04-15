New Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed

Along with the updated versions of the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE, Triumph Motorcycles has also revealed a special model of the twin-cylinder motorbike. It’s called the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition that is inspired by the original competition-spec Triumph TR6 that was used in the 1963 Second World War classic movie, “The Great Escape”.

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is a limited edition model. Only 1000 units of the motorcycle will be made available worldwide. While the British company has not revealed the number of units that would be allotted for the Indian market, we think a few models would make their way to our shores.

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is based on the updated XE model. Each of the 1000 units is individually numbered on the beautiful billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser-etched Steve McQueen signature. For even greater exclusivity, each bike comes with a unique certificate of authenticity stating the model’s VIN and carrying the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and also Chad McQueen, son of the legend himself, Steve McQueen.

Some of the key elements of the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition include:

Unique Competition Green paint scheme

Exquisite hand-painted gold lining

Gold heritage Triumph logos

Dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic

Brushed aluminium Monza cap

Brushed stainless steel tank strap

Aluminium high-level front mudguard

The limited-edition model also features a premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding, a laser-cut and pressed aluminium radiator guard, engine protection dresser bars, and MyTriumph connectivity system.

In terms of engine, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition uses the updated 1200cc parallel-twin motor that has been fitted in the new versions of the XE and XC models. The 8-valve engine now complies with the Euro5 emission regulations and pumps out 90PS of max power at 7250rpm and 110Nm of peak torque at 4500rpm. As far as the cycle parts and electronics are concerned, they are the same which are available with the XE model.

