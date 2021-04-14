2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC & XE Unveiled, India Launch Soon

Triumph Motorcycles has updated its product lineup once again. The iconic British brand has unveiled the 2021 model of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE. While the company hasn’t shared an exact launch timeline of both motorbikes for the Indian market, they are expected to arrive in the country soon.

The biggest update of the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE have to be the engine. Even though it is the same 1200cc powerplant as before, it has been tinkered around to comply with the latest and more stringent emission regulations without losing out on its thrilling performance. The 8-valve twin-cylinder engine of the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE produces 90PS of max power at 7250rpm and 110Nm of peak torque at 4500rpm. Triumph has also reworked the twin exhaust setup for improved heat distribution.

The 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE come equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster offering two different design themes, each with three display layout options, allowing the rider to alter the amount of information shown. The screen angle can be adjusted as per the rider’s requirements. Customers can also opt for the optional MyTriumph connectivity system.

The suspension setup on both motorcycles includes high-spec USD Showa front forks that are fully adjustable for pre-load, compression, and rebound and Ohlins twin-spring rear shock. The braking department consists of category-leading Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, with twin 320mm floating discs on the front, and a single disc at the back. The motorcycles run on tubeless wire-spoke rims fitted with dual-purpose, adventure-focused Metzeler Tourance tyres as standard. Triumph is also offering Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres as an option.

In terms of electronics, we have ride-by-wire, 6 riding modes (rain, road, sport, off-road, off-road pro (for XE only), and rider configurable. Both motorcycles also feature cornering ABS and traction control and ABS.

The 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE will be available in 3 colour options - Cobalt Blue with a Jet Black stripe, Matt Khaki Green with a Jet Black stripe, and the single tone Sapphire Black option. The company is also providing over 70 optional accessories for both machines.

