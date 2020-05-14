Toyota Urban Cruiser (Toyota Vitara Brezza) approved by Maruti Suzuki board - IAB Report

The Toyota Urban Cruiser (Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza) is getting closer to launch. Maruti Suzuki board has approved the supply of the Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

In an announcement in March 2019, Toyota and Suzuki had confirmed that they intend to collaborate for OEM cross-supply of the Vitara Brezza and manufacturing of the Vitara Brezza at TKM plant from 2022. Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki announced that its board has approved supply of the Vitara Brezza to TKM.

Media reports suggest that Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the Maruti Vitara Brezza as the Toyota Urban Cruiser. However, the company has not confirmed this name or spoken about any other possible names for its version of the low-cost SUV.

It is said that the Toyota Urban Cruiser would have a unique front fascia with a different design for the radiator grille and the bumper. However, its lights, wheels and body metal panels will be the same as those of the donor model. The interior would be nearly identical, save for the Toyota branding and a light-tone colour scheme.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is likely to be sold with the mild-hybrid system-equipped K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine as standard. This BS6 naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine develops 77 kW (104.69 PS) of maximum power at 4,400 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic should be the available transmissions.

Do note that Maruti Suzuki does not offer the mild-hybrid system-equipped K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission in the Vitara Brezza. The Vitara Brezza mild-hybrid automatic has a fuel economy rating of 18.76 km/l.

In addition to the availability of a manual transmission with the electrified engine for more fuel economy and lower price, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is likely to benefit from a better warranty package. TKM may offer it with a 3 years/1,00,000 km warranty. The launch date of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is reportedly August 2020.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.