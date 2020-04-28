The Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date is unofficially out - August 2020. If the circumstances allow, TKM might even launch the new sub-compact SUV in late July.

The Toyota Glanza is simply a rebadged Maruti Baleno. The Toyota Urban Cruiser, though, will have a few cosmetic changes over the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Certain soft parts like the bumpers and grille are likely to be different on the Toyota model. The headlights and tail lights may be the same, though, to avoid any significant bump in the costs. Sheet-metal changes are obviously out of the question. Even the alloy wheels will be the same as those of the donor model.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a lighter interior colour scheme to look relatively more upmarket. Under the hood, everything will be a copy-paste job. Powering the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV will be the same K15B 1.5-litre VVT petrol engine. Regular readers would have the Indian tuning of this no-frills naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit by heart now - 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 4,400 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Like in the Maruti Vitara Brezza, buyers will be able to go for either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. However, unlike in the donor model, not only the automatic configurations but also the manual configurations will feature a dual-battery mild-hybrid system. So, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic may have the same fuel economy as the Maruti Vitara Brezza automatic (18.76 km/l), the Toyota Urban Cruiser manual is likely to be more fuel-efficient than the Maruti Vitara Brezza manual (17.03 km/l).

Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor may not offer its sub-4 metre SUV in really basic trims. Also, the latter is likely to offer a better warranty coverage of 3 years/1,00,000 km.

