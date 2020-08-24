Toyota Urban Cruiser details revealed via its leaked brochure

Toyota recently opened its order books for the upcoming Urban Cruiser. The carmaker has also shared some of the features of the new compact SUV. Now, thanks to the leaked brochure, more details of the Kia Sonet rival have been revealed.

Since the Urban Cruiser is based on the Vitara Brezza, it shares several parts and components with the latter. That’s why the new Toyota looks similar to the popular Maruti. However, not everything is identical. The Japanese automobile company has made a few changes to keep the Urban Cruiser’s identity somewhat unique.

It can be seen in the images of the leaked brochure that the Toyota Urban Cruiser will feature a two-slat front grille. The headlights are projector units that are accompanied by LED DRLs which also work as side turn signals. While the front end of the new Urban Cruiser is slightly different than that of the Vitara Brezza, the rear end is not. The split taillight cluster with LED signature lighting, roof-mounted spoiler, and high-mount stop lamp, all look very familiar.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser interior will have a new black and brown dual-tone theme. Apart from that, the entire cabin appears to be more or less the same as the Vitara Brezza’s. Some of the key interior features will include engine push start/stop button, auto AC, Smart Playcast touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, smartphone-based navigation, electrochromic rearview mirror.

There will be 9 colour options available with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. Out of those, 6 will be monotone choices (Suave Silver, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, Sunny White, Groovy Orange, and Spunky Blue) whereas the remaining 3 are dual-tone options (Groovy Orange with Sunny White roof, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black roof).

While the leaked brochure did not reveal the Toyota Urban Cruiser engine specs, the new sub-4m SUV will likely be powered by the same BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine that is used in the latest Vitara Brezza. Toyota might, however, tinker around with the output figures. As for the transmission, a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic should be provided.