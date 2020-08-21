Toyota Urban Cruiser booking details & select features officially revealed

Toyota’s upcoming Urban Cruiser has gained a lot of attention well before its launch. Considering the hype created around its new compact SUV, Toyota has officially announced the booking details and select features for the interested customers.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings will commence from tomorrow, 22 August. Buyers can make reservations either by visiting the company’s dealerships or online on the official website. The token amount is INR 11,000. While Toyota has revealed the official booking details of the Urban Cruiser now, as per the earlier reports, the unofficial bookings of the forthcoming Hyundai Venue rival were already underway at select dealerships against a sum of INR 21,000.

Apart from the official booking details, Toyota has also revealed some features of the new Urban Cruiser. The exterior of the car will deliver a very confident and energetic on-road presence with a two slat wedge cut dynamic grille with chrome and trapezoidal bold fog lamp area. It will be further accompanied by dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of picking 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown shade.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will use a powerful yet fuel-efficient K-Series, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine to deliver superior driving experience. The transmission will include both manual & automatic options. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) that offers torque assist, regenerative braking, and idle start-stop functionalities.

Customers can also look forward to alluring dual-tone dark brown premium interiors, ergonomic and spacious cabin, smart entry with engine push start/stop button and auto AC. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be loaded with high-end features such as smart playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. There will also be smartphone-based navigation, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic Inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

