Toyota Hilux pickup truck under evaluation for the Indian market

The Toyota Hilux is one of the most capable and popular pickup trucks currently on sale in several international markets. Known for its rugged build and long-term durability, the Hilux is based on the same IMV platform which acts as the foundation for the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova. As per the latest report, the Japanese automobile manufacturer is working to expand its product line-up here in India and evaluating the Hilux for our market.

It is being said that Toyota is conducting a feasibility study at the moment. It is evaluating whether a lifestyle pickup truck like the Hilux would be able to lure in a good number of buyers or not considering that it belongs to a very niche segment. The Toyota Hilux shares several parts and components with the Fortuner and Innova, which are manufactured in India. Toyota can utilise this as an advantage to keep the cost of the Hilux as low as possible for our market.

The Toyota Hilux is a big vehicle. At 5,285mm, it is even longer than the Fortuner and Innova. It has a wheelbase of 3,085mm which allows for a spacious cargo bay. Being a load carrier, the rear suspension setup of the Hilux consists of heavy-duty leaf springs.

When it comes to aesthetics, the Toyota Hilux has got the features that are likely to be admired by several customers. Elements like large headlights, big front grille, large wheels, etc., impart a bold look to the pickup truck. The interior of the Hilux is pretty great as well, with a good amount of space at the front and various features.

In the international markets, Toyota currently provides two engine options with the Hilux - 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel powertrains. Both of them have been tuned to provide a high amount of torque in the lower rev range. Toyota has also incorporated shorter gearing for the first three gears to get the gigantic load carrier going even when loaded to its full capacity. The 2.8-litre diesel engine is capable of producing a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque.

If launched in India, the Toyota Hilux will compete directly with the already available Isuzu DMax V-Cross which has enjoyed its own share of popularity in the domestic market. The Hilux could have a starting price of INR 15 lakh* and its fully-loaded variant could even reach the INR 20 lakh* mark.