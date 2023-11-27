Toyota Launches Hilux Champ IMV 0 Pickup Truck in Thailand

Toyota held a launch event in Bangkok on November 27 for the new IMV series model IMV 0 which was introduced at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023. Orders for the model are now being accepted.

The IMV series was developed under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, then Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Region and current Chairman of the Board. The IMV series was developed with local engineers in the spirit of genchi-genbutsu, in hopes of contributing to the Asian economy together with the people of Asia.

Since the launch of the new pickup truck in Thailand in 2004, it has been introduced in more than 180 countries and regions around the world and has evolved to meet the needs of the era and the local community. In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life. IMV has contributed to the Thai economy, with domestic sales totaling more than 2.7 million units and exports totaling more than 4 million units.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve and customer needs diversify, the lifestyles of Thai customers also continues to change. For the IMV series, Toyota decided to return to its origins to create an IMV pickup truck that is truly affordable and meets the needs of customers. Local engineers led the development of the IMV 0 after thoroughly researching customer lifestyles.

At the launch in Thailand, 11 customized models were introduced. Toyota offers eight grades with an emphasis on covering a variety of business styles and uses. There are short and long-wheelbase versions, three engine types―2.0L gasoline engine, 2.7L gasoline engine, and 2.4L diesel engine―and an unequipped type with a flat deck is also available. Prices range from 459,000 to 577,000 baht.

The deck has bolt holes at various locations so that custom accessories can be easily attached using bolts and nuts. In addition, for those customers who request customization, Toyota can provide information on more than 100 accessory manufacturers so that each customer can enjoy personalized customization. Toyota will produce the model at the Samrong Plant.