The launch of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is just round the corner, slated on January 6, 2021. The Toyota Fortuner facelift was unveiled earlier this year for the Thai market and it came with a host of cosmetic changes, mechanical upgrades and a few new features as well. Along with a facelift for the regular variant, Toyota is also getting the more premium and sportier looking Legender variant of the Fortuner to India. Now, ahead of its launch, the Fortuner facelift's variant details, color options and interior trim options have been leaked online.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available in India in as many as 10 variants, with nine body color options and three interior color trims. There will be both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants as before. Interestingly, the Fortuner Legender variant will be offered in a two-wheel-drive variant along with the mid-spec trims. Meanwhile, four-wheel drive system will be offered only on the top-spec Sigma 4 variants.

Buyers will have the option of choosing from nine different paint shades for the exterior. These color options include two-wheel-drive Super White, Pearl White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Av. Bronze, and Sparkling Black - all of which are mono-tone colors. Additionally, there's also a single dual-tone option reserved for the Legender variant which is a Pearl White with Matte black color combination. On the inside, there are three interior trim options for the Fortuner facelift. The standard variant gets all-black or chamois interiors while the Legender variant exclusively gets a dual-tone cabin finished in black and maroon.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner will be powered by the 2.8L diesel engine that has been significantly updated to now produce 204hp and 500Nm of torque. That's a healthy upgrade over 177hp and 420Nm of torque in the outgoing Fortuner. It will also continue with the 166hp 2.7-litre petrol engine from the current model. Both engines will come with a manual and automatic gearbox option but the 4WD system will be reserved for the diesel variants only. The Fortuner Legender variant meanwhile will solely be offered with an automatic gearbox option and two-wheel drive.

The top-spec Toyota Fortuner is currently priced at INR 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and we expect the facelifted version to carry a little bit of a premium. The Toyota Fortuner Legender could however be considerably more expensive than the regular version. It will continue its rivalry with other three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Endeavor, the MG Gloster or the Mahindra Alturas G4.

[Image Source - Rushlane]