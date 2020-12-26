Upcoming Jeep Seven-Seater SUV Will Not Use The Compass Name

We have already reported to you that Jeep is working on a seven-seater version of the Compass SUV. While we say it will be a seven-seater version of the Compass, it will not quite bear the Compass name. The upcoming Jeep seven-seater D-segment SUV will share a lot of things with the standard five-seater Compass, including its platform, but we have now learnt that it will not carry the 'Compass' name. It was previously rumored to be called the Jeep Grand Compass but we now know that it will have its own unique identity.

The upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV will be based on the same monocoque platform that underpins the Compass sold here in India. Jeep will however be tweaking the platform to increase its length to accommodate an extra row of seats. This increase in length will not just be at the overhangs, but there will be an actual increase in the wheelbase of the platform. That should sufficiently improve interior space, particularly for the middle row.

Also Read : Jeep Compass Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open for INR 50,000

In terms of styling, based on spy shots we have seen so far, the upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV will have a lot of similarities with the standard five-seater Compass facelift that's launching in India very soon. The styling up front will be particularly similar for both the SUVs. Jeep will however be making several other cosmetic changes that will set it apart from its five-seater sibling. The rear doors for example will be longer than the ones in the Compass to aid ingress and egress. Additionally, the rear styling will also be considerably different due the increased rear overhang.

Jeep will certainly be positioning the upcoming seven-seater SUV above the Compass and that means it will be fully loaded on the inside. With the facelift that's coming for the standard Compass, Jeep has already equipped the SUV very well. We expect most of the features to be carried over to the seven-seater SUV as well, and then some more. You can thus expect features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch wheels and cruise control on the seven-seater Jeep SUV.

Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep D-Segment SUV will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that's already found in the Compass. The engine will however be tuned to produce more power in the seven-seater SUV. It is expected to produce around 200hp which is quite a healthy upgrade over the 173hp state of tune that we find in the regular Compass. The engine is expected to come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and there will also be four-wheel drive for the higher variants. The seven-seater Jeep SUV will be positioned against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavor and it is expected to launch sometime in late 2021 in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source - Autocar India]