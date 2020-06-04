Toyota Fortuner Legender exterior & interior detailed in 18 full-HD images

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is the sportier variant of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift. It can be thought of as the equivalent of the old model’s TRD Sportivo variant.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender has a more stylish exterior with unique design elements. At the front, it features a sleeker upper grille, a larger lower grille and sharper, LED dual projector headlamps that give a more dynamic look to the mid-size SUV. The front bumper is also more aggressive. The heightened sportiness continues on the sides with new 20-inch alloy wheels in a silver-black two-tone finish. At the rear, there’s a new bumper with vertical black blades on the outer ends that form an L shape together with the fog lamps.

Unlike the standard variant, the Legender variant is available in a two-tone colour scheme with black as the contrasting colour. Toyota offers the Fortuner Legender in White Pearl CS with black roof, Emotional Red with black roof and Attitude Black Mica colours.

The interior design of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is the same as that of the standard variant. However, it comes with several exclusive features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, 9-speaker JBL sound system, new ambient light on the front door panels and two rear USB ports.

Parking the Toyota Fortuner Legender is relatively easier, thanks to a panoramic view monitor that gives a 360-degree view of the surroundings. Toyota Safety Sense active safety technology suite is also exclusive to the Legender variant, and it consists of Pre-Collision System (PSS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender comes with exclusive shock absorbers for better ride quality. It can be had with the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel engine or the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard. A 4WD system can be specified irrespective of the engine selection.

The 2.4-litre diesel engine offers improved fuel efficiency compared to the version in the old model. However, its power and torque are 150 PS and 400 Nm only. As for the 2.8-litre diesel engine, Toyota has added a balancer shaft in it to reduce the engine noise and vibration inside the cabin. The company has also boosted its power and torque from 177 PS and 450 Nm (with 6-speed AT) respectively to 204 PS and 500 Nm respectively. The company offers this engine in only the Legender variant.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will likely offer the Legender variant of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner, as most of the new features are reserved to it. The new mid-size SUV may reach our shores as early as at the end of this calendar year.

Also Read: Old Toyota Fortuner gets a price hike in India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.