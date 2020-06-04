The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is finally out. The new mid-size SUV has been revealed in two design variants, one being standard and other called Toyota Fortuner Legender.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender has a much bolder exterior design compared to the old model. It features a revised front end with sharper, dual projector LED headlamps, LED sequential turn indicators in the bottom, sleeker upper grille and much bigger lower grille both with new pattern and in black colour, an edgier bumper and new skid plate.

On the sides, the Toyota Fortuner Legender has new 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish and black ORVMs. At the rear, the Toyota Fortuner Legend features tweaked LED tail lamps with LED sequential turn indicator and a black strip between them, a new bumper with L-shaped outer ends and a gloss black roof spoiler. A black roof is standard.

The standard 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has LED projector headlamps, a different upper grille that is much bigger than that of the old model, different front fog lamp housing and front bumper and a carried-over rear bumper. Its 20-inch alloy wheels are new but they have a simple design and don’t get the dual-tone treatment. The ORVMs and tailgate garnish strip don’t come in black either. The standard variant also misses out on the LED sequential turn indicators.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Toyota Fortuner Legend both have the same interior design. Compared to the old Toyota Fortuner, the design isn’t new. New features on board are new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch MID, wireless charger (in the Legend variant), new ambient lighting (in the Legend variant), bigger and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (in the Legend variant).

On the safety front, unlike the old Toyota Fortuner, the new Toyota Fortuner comes with Toyota Safety Sense active safety features (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control) and a 360-degree camera. These new safety features exclusive to the Legender variant.

As for the mechanical changes, the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine has been upgraded to produce a maximum power of 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600-2,800 rpm. It is available with only a 6-speed automatic transmission, in the Legender variant. The towing capacity has been increased by 300 kg to 3,100 kg.

Whether India will get both standard and Legender variants of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift isn't known yet. The launch here should take place by early 2021.

Toyota Fortuner Legender - Image Gallery