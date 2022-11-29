Tork Motors Opens First Experience Centre in Pune

Tork Motors has introduced its first-ever experience centre in India. The new centre will display the revolutionary KRATOS of all the available colours, along with multiple test-ride options. Located near Law College in Pune, the centre will cater to a growing customer base for unmatched sales and after-sales experience.

With an aim to offer a distinct ownership experience to the valued customers, the new centre will offer the best combination of digital and physical format. This modern format creates an enriching ownership experience for the customers with state-of-the-art concepts and designs, along with a team of a talented workforce.

On the occasion, Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever Tork Experience centre in Pune for our customers. The centre is designed to offer a unique experience to Tork customers based in and around Pune. The showroom with its contemporary engagement features will offer a perfect mix of digital and physical rendezvous to the visitors. This inauguration is a step forward to achieving our strategic vision, as it will also serve as a model outlet for the business prospects. Going forward, we will offer this experience centre to other cities to cater to the growing popularity of KRATOS in the country.”

Tork Motors launched its first product – KRATOS and KRATOS-R in January, this year. The KRATOS is priced at INR 1,22,499 [ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra] and KRATOS-R is priced at INR 1,37,499 [ex-showroom after subsidy in Maharashtra]. Consumers can book KRATOS and KRATOS-R by visiting the company's official website.