Top lowest priced cars in India - IAB picks

India is a competitive car market which heavily relies on compact entry level hatchbacks when it comes to volumes. A majority of the Indian car buyer audience still relies on the price point as the final decision maker while buying cars.

Following is a list of lowest priced cars in India, all of which are hatchbacks powered by small and economic petrol engines.

Datsun redi-GO

The Datsun redi-GO is not only the smallest car from the Japanese car maker’s lineup in India, but is also the least priced car in Indian car market. With a starting price of INR 2.83 lakh, the Datsun redi-GO holds the title of the most affordable car in India.

The Datsun redi-GO is available with a choice of two petrol engine options – a 0.8-litre three cylinder petrol (54 PS/72 Nm) and a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). While a 5-speed manual gearbox is common to both the engines, the 1.0-litre variants can be had with an optional 5-speed AMT.

Renault Kwid

Bringing the SUV revolution to entry level compact cars with its raised stance and rugged styling bits, the Renault Kwid has appealed a lot of masses ever since its launch in 2015. The compact hatchback was given its first midlife facelift with fresh new cabin and styling updates at the front, and is available with a starting price point of INR 2.92 lakh.

The Renault Kwid shares both of its powertrain options with the Datsun redi-GO mentioned above – a 0.8-litre three cylinder petrol (54 PS/72 Nm) and a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). Like in the redi-GO, both the engines get paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with the 1.0-litre variants getting a 5-speed AMT as well.

Maruti Alto

Ever since its inception almost two decades ago, the Maruti Alto has been the torch bearer of Maruti Suzuki in India, by consistently being one of the highest selling cars in the Indian car market. The key aspects of the success of Maruti Alto happens to be its low maintenance costs, high fuel efficiency and a low starting price point, which currently starts at INR 2.95 lakh.

The latest generation Maruti Alto sources its power from a 0.8-litre three cylinder petrol engine, which is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox and makes 48 PS of maximum power and 69 Nm of torque.

Maruti S-Presso

To take its rivalry with the Renault Kwid head on, Maruti came up with the S-Presso – an SUV inspired entry level hatchback, which has gained a lot of attention with its quirky styling in and out. However, it retains all the positive traits of a compact Maruti Suzuki car, like a spacious cabin and affordable maintenance costs and fuel bills.

The Maruti S-Presso gets a starting price point of INR 3.71 lakh, and is the smallest car from Maruti Suzuki which gets the much famed 1.0-litre three cylinder K10 petrol engine. Available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes, the engine makes 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque.

Maruti Celerio

The Maruti Celerio might be a bit too long in the tooth now, especially with newer products from other car makers and Maruti Suzuki itself. However, the hatchback still holds its candle among others with its practical and spacious cabin and ease of driving – not to forget it was this car which brought the revolution of AMTs in India.

The Maruti Celerio is currently available with the 1.0-litre three cylinder K10 petrol engine (68 PS/90 Nm), which is being offered with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. Currently, the prices for the Maruti Celerio commence at INR 4.41 lakh.

Maruti WagonR

Like the Maruti Alto, the Maruti WagonR too has been a highly successful model for the car maker since last two decades, and has seen multiple generations climbing the sales charts consistently. The Maruti WagonR is currently in its third generation version and even today is a strong brand when it comes to practicality and frugality.

The current generation of Maruti WagonR gets two engine options – a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol motor (68 PS/90 Nm) and 1.2-litre three cylinder engine (83 PS/113 Nm) – with both the engines getting both the options of a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. The Maruti WagonR starts at a price of INR 4.46 lakh.

Hyundai Santro

The most affordable car from the Hyundai’s stable in India, the Hyundai Santro too is one of the most reputed and oldest sub-brands in the Indian car market. The original tall boy hatchback from Hyundai was resurrected in 2018 and is currently in its third generation version.

The Hyundai Santro has a starting price point of INR 4.58 lakh, and gets a 1.1-litre four cylinder petrol engine. The engine, which is capable of making 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque, has been made available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago came at the very right moment when Tata Motors was waiting for that one right product which can turn the tables in its favour. With segment best build quality and contemporary appeal, the Tata Tiago soon became a hot favorite, especially among the urban youth customers.

The Tata Tiago got its first facelift in 2020, which saw the omission of diesel variants, and now soldiers on the 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol motor. The engine makes a healthy 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, and is available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmissions. The Tiago is the most affordable car from Tata, the prices of which start at INR 4.60 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki has been the flag bearer of compact practical hatchbacks and the most affordable product from its NEXA sub brand of premium cars too ends up in this list. Known for its quirky styling and chic urban appeal, the Maruti Ignis carries a starting price point of INR 4.89 lakh.

The Maruti Ignis gets a 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine under its hood, which makes 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, and can be had either with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Celerio X

Before the S-Presso, Maruti tried to cash in the rising interest of crossover hatchbacks with the Celerio X, which is basically a more rugged looking version of the Maruti Celerio with added body cladding, rear skid plate and bulky looking fog lamp inserts.

With a starting price point of INR 4.90 lakh, the Maruti Celerio X shares its 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine (68 PS/90 Nm) as well as transmission options of a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes with the Maruti Celerio.

