Top-end Tata HBX (Tata H2X/Tata Hornbill) spied up close

A top-end Tata HBX (Tata H2X/Tata Hornbill) has been spied on test at night. Tata Motors plans to launch the HBX in India in the second half of the year.

The Tata HBX, internally referred to as the Tata Hornbill and even the Tata X442, is a micro-SUV. It is being tested in production body with all the final elements such as the two-tier headlamps comprising white DRL on the top and main light below, round fog lamps, tri-arrow pattern on the lower grille, on-road tyres and more.

The Tata HBX, which is yet to get its final name, sits on the Alfa Architecture (Advanced Modular Platform). This platform debuted in the Tata Altroz last year and is ready for full electrification right from the beginning. In the next two years, we might even see a pure electric Tata HBX in the showrooms. The ICE model arriving this year is likely to have a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol mill under its upright hood.

In addition to two-tier headlamps, Tata Motors will likely offer the production HBX with 15-inch alloy wheels, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected vehicle services, semi-digital instrument panel comprising a TFT display and an analogue speedometer, 8-speaker sound system and much more. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should be the transmission choices.

The Tata HBX will go against the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. Its prices may start close to INR 5 lakh (ex-showroom India). Reports say that a Hyundai micro-SUV is also in the pipeline and that it will arrive in 2021.

