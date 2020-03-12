Exclusive: Tata Peregrin premium sedan (2020 Honda City rival) in the works

An official document obtained by IndianAutosBlog.com has revealed that a new Tata premium sedan is in the works. It’s internally called ‘Tata Peregrin’ and also goes by the supplier codename ‘Tata X452’.

The Tata Peregrin will carry a different name in the market. It will be a derivative of the Tata Altroz which was internally known as the Tata Aquilla (codename: Tata X451). By now, its design could already have been signed off, although we have no evidence to support that just yet. There were reports in the past saying that this model has been cancelled in favour of a premium B-SUV, but new developments suggest that the project is back in action.

The Tata Peregrin should look similar to the Tata Altroz for the most part. The main design differences will probably be seen at the rear, with distinctive tail lamps, unique bumper and a differently designed boot lid. The profile of the premium B-segment sedan could be inspired by that of the Tata E-Vision concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) or Alfa Architecture (Alfa-Arc), the Tata X452 premium sedan will likely be offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel engine. The former is capable of delivering up to 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque, and the same parameters for the latter are 110 PS and 260 Nm respectively.

The Tata X452 sub-compact sedan is yet to hit the roads for testing, which means that it’s probably at least a year or so away from making its first official appearance. The current focus is mainly on getting the Tata X441 (Tata Hornbill), the production version of the Tata H2X and Tata HBX concepts, to the showrooms in the second half of the year.

In addition to the Tata X441 micro-SUV, the Tata Gravitas (Tata Q502/Tata Goshawk) 7-seat C-SUV that was previewed by the Tata Buzzard - Geneva Edition at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will also go on sale in the second half of the year.