Top 5 TVS Raider Features that Make it Better than its Rivals

TVS Motor Company has recently launched a new product in the Indian market. It is the TVS Raider, a 125cc motorcycle that is packed with interesting features to the brim and ready to give its rivals (Bajaj Pulsar 125, Honda SP 125, and others) a tough fight. Here are the top 5 TVS Raider features that make it a better option than its competitors.

Stylish LED Headlamp with LED DRLs

The TVS Raider comes with a full-LED headlamp. It not only looks stylish but should also provide good illumination in dark riding conditions. Apart from that, the integrated LED DRLs enhance the overall front look of the motorcycle. So much so that the Raider appears to be a much more premium offering than it actually is.

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

The fully digital instrument cluster of the TVS Raider is a negative LCD that shows a plethora of information such as tachometer, speedometer, clock, odometer, trip meter, gear position indicator, fuel level, and whatnot. TVS Motor Company is also offering a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and navigation in the range-topping model that is expected to be launched soon.

Under Seat Storage

The TVS Raider has under-seat storage for keeping small items like smartphones, documents, etc. TVS Motor Company claims that this is a first-in-class feature.

Silent Start

Powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder 3-valve engine that produces 11.22 BHP at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6000 rpm, the TVS Raider is equipped with a silent start system. We have already seen this feature in several scooters. It basically brings the two-wheeler to life without the starter motor making any noise.

USB Charger

Today, when smartphones play a key role in our daily lives, the TVS Raider is fitted with a USB charger to ensure that you can charge your mobile phones when needed.

What are your favourite TVS Raider features? Let us know in the comments below.